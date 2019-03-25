This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job

John Delaney stepped down from the position on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Mar 2019, 8:12 PM
22 minutes ago 3,406 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4560730
The former Ireland international says the role is "for a gillie."
Image: Virgin Media Sport Twitter Page.
The former Ireland international says the role is
The former Ireland international says the role is "for a gillie."
Image: Virgin Media Sport Twitter Page.

NIALL QUINN HAS ruled himself out of applying to succeed John Delaney as Chief Executive Officer of the Football Association of Ireland at present.

Delaney stepped down from the position on Saturday to take up a new role as Executive Vice-President within the Association.

Chief Operating Officer Rea Walshe has been appointed as interim CEO by the FAI board while the recruitment process begins to fill the role permanently.

But the former Ireland international, businessman and ex-chairman of Sunderland insists he will not be putting himself forward for the role, and has criticised the outline of the job description. 

“Under absolutely no circumstances will I be applying for the job given the current remit of where this job sits,” he said on Virgin Media Sport.

I don’t think it reads as a CEO role at all, I think it reads as half a CEO role and anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them because the departing CEO hasn’t departed at all and it would make life very difficult.

“Quite frankly, I think it’s a little bit of a charade, given the scrutiny that was in place over the last week.

“The rush of the appointment, the unanimous decision of the board to tell us all late on a Saturday night in the middle of some serious scrutiny on the CEO during that time that this was best for the Aassociation and it was a great move and everybody should back it.

“We’re not buying it, I’m not buying it and I think that’s an ill-conceived decision that needs to be looked at again in my opinion.

It’s a role I think, if it stays in its current remit, it’s for a gillie.”

Prior to the news of Delaney stepping down as CEO, the 51-year-old came under significant pressure after revelations of a €100,000 loan provided to the FAI two years ago came to light.

The Sunday Times reported that Delaney had provided a loan to the FAI due to a cashflow issue arising within the association.

Delaney claimed that the money was repaid in full in June 2017, and that it was the only occasion on which he issued the association with a loan.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    'He's been the best player in the Premier League'
    Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham stadium opening
    FAI
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    GALWAY
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    14-man Waterford stage second-half comeback to defeat Galway in league semi-final
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie