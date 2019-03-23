John Delaney steps down as FAI chief executive with immediate effect

JOHN DELANEY’S TENURE as chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland has come to an end, with the 51-year-old stepping down from his position on Saturday night.

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has adopted a review of its senior management structure that will see Chief Executive Officer John Delaney move to a new position of Executive Vice-President with immediate effect,” the Association confirmed in a statement.

Delaney came under significant pressure this past week after revelations of a €100,000 loan provided to the FAI two years ago came to light.

Tonight the FAI provided a statement confirming his departure following a 14-year term as CEO in charge of Irish football.

The Sunday Times last week revealed that Delaney had provided a loan to the FAI due to a cashflow issue arising within the association.

He said that the money was repaid in full in June 2017, and that it was the only occasion on which he issued the Association with a loan.

Delaney further addressed the loan in a second statement published by the FAI last Sunday, in which he said he acted in the FAI’s best interests.

“I acted in the best interests of the Association at a time when immediate funding was needed,” Delaney said.

“This loan had no impact on the full financial position or performance of the Association for the year. It was a matter of timing.”

More to follow…

