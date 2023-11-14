Mayo's Niamh Kelly named in AFLW All-Australian Squad

MAYO STAR NIAMH KELLY has been named on the AFLW All-Australian Squad for 2023.

Kelly is one of six Adelaide Crows players included on the 42-strong selection, which is effectively the list of All-Star nominees.

Last year, Orla O’Dwyer made history as the first-ever Irishwoman to make the AFLW All-Australian Team, akin to the final All-Star selection here. While Cora Staunton also made the initial squad, just Tipperary’s O’Dwyer was named in the final team of 21 players.

Kelly could follow in O’Dwyer’s footsteps after a stunning season, with the final All-Australian Team to be named at the W Awards on Monday 27 November.

The 28-year-old Moy Davitts clubwoman has been central for minor Premiers Adelaide this season thus far: they finished top of the ladder and are currently in finals action.

Squad 😍



Congratulations to the 42 players selected in the 2023 AFLW All-Australian squad 👏 pic.twitter.com/VDdXngapZr — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 14, 2023

Yvonne Bonner of Donegal also plays for the side. O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions got the better of them last weekend, with both her and Kelly kicking goals. Adelaide face Sydney Swans next on Saturday. Six teams, and 14 Irish players remain in the race.

Unstoppable at full flight, Kelly has starred this campaign and has regularly gotten her name on the scoresheet. This is her fifth season in the AFLW and second at the Crows, having previously lined out for West Coast Eagles alongside her sister, Grace.

The All-Australian Team is selected by a panel of AFLW officials, coaches and media: Nicole Livingstone, Andrew Dillon, Laura Kane, Jason Bennett, Kelli Underwood, Sarah Black, Katie Loynes, Narelle Smith and Megan Waters.

The last Irish All-Australian in the AFL was Jim Stynes in 1993.