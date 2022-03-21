Membership : Access or Sign Up
Nichola Fryday named as new Ireland captain ahead of Six Nations

Greg McWilliams’ squad are preparing for their Six Nations opener against Wales this Saturday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 21 Mar 2022, 12:20 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

NICHOLA FRYDAY HAS been named as the new Ireland captain as Greg McWilliams’ squad step up preparations for their 2022 Women’s Six Nations campaign, which kicks-off this weekend.

McWilliams is heading into his first championship as head coach having taken over from Adam Griggs, and was tasked with appointing a new captain following the retirement of Ciara Griffin. 

And second row Fryday will now step up to take on the captaincy, as Ireland close in on their Six Nations opener against Wales this Saturday.

Fryday has been capped 22 times for Ireland, making her international debut against Canada in November 2016.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Kilcormac, Co Offaly, plays her club rugby with Exeter Chiefs, joining the Premier 15s side last November.

nichola-fryday-with-greg-mcwilliams Nichola Fryday pictured with head coach Greg McWilliams today. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

“It is the greatest honour in anyone’s sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for the chance to lead this team,” Fryday said.

“It is a special moment for me and my family, who have been my supporting rock throughout my career. It is a privilege to lead this group of players as we embark on a new journey with Greg and the coaching team, and we are all incredibly excited to get to work this Saturday against Wales.
It is a fresh start for the team and we’re really looking forward to getting out in front of our family, friends and supporters at the RDS this weekend, implementing the hard work we’ve done over the last number of weeks and showcasing ourselves on the Test stage in green.”

McWilliams added: “Nichola epitomises everything about our environment – she is a brilliant person, a vocal voice within the group and a player who gives her all for the green jersey.

“She was a standout candidate for the captaincy and I was delighted to appoint her to the role.

“It was a special occasion on Sunday as we delivered the news to Nichola and the group, and to have her parents and family join the meeting via Zoom made it extra special. We are working hard every day to become better as a team and individuals and I’m confident we are moving in the right direction ahead of the championship.” 

