Captain Nichola Fryday confirms Ireland retirement at just 28

NICHOLA FRYDAY HAS confirmed her retirement from international rugby in a lengthy message on social media.

The Ireland captain, who earned 34 caps, will continue with her club, Exeter Chiefs, but has opted to step away from representing her country after seven years of dedicated service.

Fryday led Ireland during the most recent Six Nations campaign, a disappointing tenure that saw them finish bottom of the group and also led to the departure of head coach Greg McWilliams.

Advertisement

The IRFU are continuing their search for his successor and have now been dealt a further blow with the news Fryday has called time on her international career.

The 28-year-old said it was the “natural end”, adding: “My time representing my country will be memories that I cherish for the rest of my life. I have no doubt over the next few years this team will grow to be a force to be reckoned with.”