BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

Nicholas Roche makes podium finish on latest stage of Giro D'Italia

The Irishman finished third, behind Italians Alberto Bettiol and Simone Consonni.

By AFP Thursday 27 May 2021, 4:40 PM
55 minutes ago 846 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5450040
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Updated 33 minutes ago

NICHOLAS ROCHE RETURNED an Irish rider to the Giro podium for the second-straight day, finishing third on today’s 18th stage, the longest of the race at 231 kilometres.

Following Dan Martin’s victory yesterday, Roche staved off competition to finish third behind stage winner Alberto Bettiol and second-placed Simone Consonni. 

Bettiol hunted down Frenchman Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck who had escaped from a big breakaway group with 20 kilometres to go, and finished 18 seconds ahead of Roche.

The main peloton, including the overall leader, Colombian Egan Bernal of Ineos, finished 23 minutes and 30 seconds after Bettiol.

Dan Martin finished among the peloton, crossing in 78th place. 

Martin is tenth in the overall classification, with Roche inside the top 50 at 46th. 

The breakaway of 23 riders took shape in the first hour of the race on a large flat stage from Rovareta to Stradella which gave the main contenders a chance to recover before the Giro heads back into the mountains.

Cavagna, a time trial specialist, burst clear with 26 kilometres to go.

But Bettiol chased the Frenchman down through the vineyards of Oltrepo, and Cavagna cracked on final short climb.

Bettiol rode the last seven kilometres alone for the third victory of his career and his first in Italy. It was also his team’s first in this year’s Giro.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Tuscan also gave the host nation its fifth victory since the start in Turin.

On Friday, the 166km 19th stage from Abbiategrasso finishes with a tough climb up Alpe Merra but has been rerouted to avoid the climb of the Mount Mottarone, out of respect for the victims of the cable car accident there last Sunday.

 

© – AFP, 2021, with reporting by Gavin Cooney 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie