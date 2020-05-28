This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England international Isiekwe the latest to leave Saracens on season-long loan

Several Sarries players have left temporarily as the club drops into the Championship.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 28 May 2020, 9:21 AM
16 minutes ago 394 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5109745

ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL NICK Isiekwe will move to Northampton on a season-long loan from Saracens for the 2020/21 campaign.

Saracens will be playing in the English Championship next season after their relegation from the Premiership due to salary cap breaches.

nick-isiekwe Isiekwe played against Munster twice this season. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

While several leading England internationals such as Maro Itoje and Jamie George have decided to remain with Sarries for what is likely to be one season in the second tier, a handful of less established players are opting for loan moves in order to continue their development at the highest level and convince England boss Eddie Jones of their quality.

22-year-old Isiekwe, who was superb in the 2019/20 campaign, will link up with Chris Boyd’s Northampton for next season.

The second row, who can also play at blindside flanker, has signed a new contract with Saracens that will keep him with the club until 2024, underlining his intention of being part of the north London set-up in the future.

6ft 7ins Isiekwe has won three caps for England so far, having made his debut at the age of 19 against Argentina in 2017.

“We’re very excited to bring in Nick for a year at Franklin’s Gardens,” said Northampton director of rugby Boyd. “We had a unique opportunity to welcome one of the rising stars of English rugby to our group.

“Nick will add competition across both the engine room and the back row, complimenting the quality group of players we already have in those areas and adding balance. He is still a young player but will bring significant Premiership, European and Test experience, as well as some real power, to our pack.

“Having spoken to Nick on numerous occasions now, I know that he’ll be 100% committed to the club and completely immerse himself in our culture. I’m sure he’ll savour his time here, enjoy his rugby and be welcomed by Northampton’s supporters.

“Not only will he add value to our squad, but I hope we can help him improve and reach his goal of playing regular international rugby.”

Isiekwe joins fellow Saracens men Ben Earl, Max Malians [both Bristol], and Jack Singleton [Gloucester] in heading out on loan for next season as Mark McCall’s side go about earning promotion back into the Premiership.

Saracens yesterday confirmed the signing of Wales international scrum-half Aled Davies on a three-year deal.

England international lock George Kruis is leaving the club to join Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan on a one-year contract, while Irish-qualified fullback Matt Gallagher is moving to Munster this summer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie