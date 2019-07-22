This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United academy reshuffle brings new role for Nicky Butt

Nick Cox takes over Butt’s former role as academy head and they will report to John Murtough.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:46 PM
12 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4735238
NICKY BUTT HAS moved from Manchester United’s head of academy to a newly-created role, head of first-team development.

The 44-year-old former midfielder will be replaced in the role he held since 2016 by Nick Cox.

In a statement on the club’s official website, United said that Butt will report directly to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is responsible for creating “a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level”.

 Butt — who has been credited for his influence on rising talents such a Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Tahith Chong — said:

“Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role. I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club.

“Under Ole’s leadership, our vision will ensure that we continue to provide the right environment for our young players to thrive in.”

The club say that Cox will be responsible for ‘sports science, education and analysis’ in the academy and will work closely with Butt, reporting to head of football development John Murtough.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie