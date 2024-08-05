Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Niclas Fullkrug has joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund. Alamy Stock Photo
Full on

West Ham sign Germany Euro 2024 striker Fullkrug for €31.4 million

The 31-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Premier League club.
5.34pm, 5 Aug 2024
454
1

WEST HAM UNITED have completed the signing of Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old has agreed a four-year contract at the London Stadium for a fee understood to be around €31.4 million (£27m), becoming the fifth summer signing brought in by new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

“I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new team-mates,” Fullkrug said.

“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham.

“I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now – I know the technical director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.

“The chance to play under the head coach is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.

“I love being close to supporters, and I’m really looking forward to meeting the West Ham fans. I have a very good feeling at the moment – I’m strong, fit and in shape – and I just want to get out there and start playing for them.”

Fullkrug scored 16 goals in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, helping them reach the Champions League final which they lost to Real Madrid.

Lopetegui has also signed winger Crysencio Summerville for €29m (£25m) from Leeds and €46.6m (£40m) defender Max Kilman from Wolves, as well as goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme.

The Hammers are close to completing the free-transfer signing of Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie