Tuthill: 'I'm delighted, it's been such a good year, so keep building hopefully.' AP Photo/Bernat Armangue/Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

Cork youngster Nicola Tuthill narrowly misses out on hammer final on her Olympic debut

Tuthill’s best throw was 69.90 metres, missing out on a place in the final by just 1.16m.
12.27pm, 4 Aug 2024
507
0

CORK’S NICOLA TUTHILL finished in 16th place in Sunday’s hammer throw qualification at the Stade de France, missing out on a place in the Olympic final by just over a metre.

The 20-year-old’s first effort hit the cage before she followed up with a 68.87 metre throw on her second attempt.

Tuthill saved her best for the third and final throw of her Olympic debut, matching the second best distance of her career to date with 69.90m.

With 12 final places on offer, the Kilbrittian athlete missed out on qualification by 1.16m.

“I’m only 20, I was the youngest one in the field there for hammer, so to be here was amazing,” she told RTÉ’s David Gillick afterwards.

“The first throw didn’t go my way so I was a little bit stressed, I was like ‘Oh my God, I have to get one out now’, but to be able to pull out a 68 and then a 69, I’m so happy.”

“I’ve had such a good year, I’ve made two senior [finals] — I’ve made the Olympics, which is pretty cool.

“I’m delighted, it’s been such a good year, so keep building hopefully.”

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
