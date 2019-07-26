This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Four big clubs' make satisfactory offers for €80m forward Pepe

Lille’s owner claims Napoli are one of the sides, adding that it’s now up to the Ivorian to decide his next destination.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,772 Views 2 Comments
Pepe is set to leave Lille.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

NAPOLI ARE ONE of four clubs to have had offers accepted for Nicolas Pepe, according to Lille’s owner.

Pepe’s exit from Ligue 1 outfit Lille has been expected for months and the forward will now have to decide his next destination as interested clubs begin to make personal pitches.

Serie A side Napoli are in contention after meeting Lille’s demand for €80 million. 

Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked to the Ivory Coast international, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season.

“Last year we asked Pepe to stay, with the promise that we would sell him this transfer window,” Lille owner Gerard Lopez told Tuttosport.

“We have received offers from four big clubs that satisfy us economically. “[Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis has satisfied our request for €80m.

It’s up to the player to decide now where to go based on the offers his agent has received from the four clubs.

“Pepe will return from holiday on Monday and I believe he will make a decision in the middle of the week.”

Portugal U21 international Rafael Leao could also be on his way out of Lille.

The young forward is reportedly in negotiations with Milan after netting eight goals in his first Ligue 1 campaign.

