Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 4:37 PM
53 minutes ago 988 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5636328
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for 28 to 30 December.

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel led criticism from Premier League clubs across the weekend, with the Blues “deeply disappointed” to have their request for a postponement at Wolves on Sunday rejected.

The Blues were missing eight players with Covid-related absences, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Tuchel accused the Premier League of risking the health and safety of his players, fearing further matches would be thrown into doubt.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was the first to call for a ‘firebreak’ pause on the league action last week, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp adding his support to those calls on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie