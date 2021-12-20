No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for 28 to 30 December.

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel led criticism from Premier League clubs across the weekend, with the Blues “deeply disappointed” to have their request for a postponement at Wolves on Sunday rejected.

The Blues were missing eight players with Covid-related absences, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad.

Tuchel accused the Premier League of risking the health and safety of his players, fearing further matches would be thrown into doubt.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was the first to call for a ‘firebreak’ pause on the league action last week, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp adding his support to those calls on Sunday.