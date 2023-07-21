No Declan Hannon as Limerick and Kilkenny name teams for All-Ireland final

Updated at 11.17

DECLAN HANNON will be unavailable for Limerick despite hopes of a return, while David Blanchfield has won his fitness race to get the nod in the Kilkenny side for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final (throw-in: 3.30pm).

Derek Lyng has named an unchanged team from the win over Clare, with the wing-back included despite injury concerns.

Limerick have also named an unchanged side from their defeat of Galway, albeit with a few positional switches.

William O’Donoghue moves to centre-back with Kyle Hayes selected on the wing and Gearóid Hegarty starting at wing forward.

Captain Cian Lynch makes up the midfield alongside Darragh O’Donovan, while David Reidy will operate at centre forward.

Kilkenny (v Limerick):

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:

Daren Brennan (St Lachtains)

Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro)

Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

Billy Drennan (Galmoy)

Limerick (v Kilkenny):

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks) 11. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs: