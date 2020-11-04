BE PART OF THE TEAM

No punishment for Derry City as final round of Premier Division games is pushed back

The Candystripes will now face Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,163 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5255540
Tallaght Stadium will host the Premier Division meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City on Saturday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
THE CLASH OF Shamrock Rovers and Derry City has been rescheduled after an FAI Independent Disciplinary Committee ruled that no sanctions should be imposed on Derry over their failure to fulfil a fixture which was due to take place last week.

The Candystripes had announced that the game would not go ahead as one of their players and a member of their backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The SSE Airtricity League previously informed clubs that no further postponements would occur as a result of the virus due to the need to urgently complete the 2020 season.

However, with the Brandywell outfit explaining to officials that its players and staff had been ordered to quarantine by health authorities, the game has now been refixed for this Saturday at Tallaght Stadium (3pm).

The decision has had a knock-on effect for the rest of the clubs in the Premier Division. The final series of games, originally booked for Sunday, will now go ahead on Monday night instead. All five fixtures will begin at 7.30pm.

A statement released by the SSE Airtricity League reads: “Following Derry City’s failure to fulfil the scheduled fixture against Shamrock Rovers on 28 October, the Independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has today ruled that no sanctions will be imposed on the club.

“The charge was brought in accordance with FAI rules after a Covid-19 outbreak, and the decision of the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency to stand down their first-team squad, left Derry City unable to fulfil the fixture.”

