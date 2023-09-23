Advertisement
Noel Hendrick in action at the Canoe Slalom World Championships.
# On the plane
Handrick follows twin brother by securing Olympic qualification
Noel Hendrick and his brother Robert both booked their tickets to Paris at the Canoe Slalom World Championships.
1 hour ago

NOEL HENDRICK HAS followed in the footsteps of his twin brother Robert by earning a second Olympic quota place in the K1 kayak at the Canoe Slalom World Championships.

Hendrick produced his best ever World Championships performance to finish in 16th place, inside the 15-nation cut-off to secure a place in the K1M for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

His brother Robert won a quota spot in Canoe Slalom on Friday at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Meanwhile in the K1 Women, Ireland are in with a great chance of securing qualification for the Paris Games. Madison Corcoran is provisionally in line to be awarded a quota space from the 2023 European Games. This will be decided on a countback of qualified nations from these World Championships.

