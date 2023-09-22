Hendrick secures Olympic spot in Canoe Slalom

KILDARE’S ROBERT HENDRICK has secured the latest Olympic spot for Team Ireland.

He won a quota spot in Canoe Slalom at the 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at the Lee Valley White Water Centre today (Friday).

Competing in the Men’s C1 event, the 25-year-old from Clane, Co. Kildare finished 16th in the semi-finals.

With twelve Olympic quota places available, and each nation only eligible to qualify for one spot, Hendrick’s finish secured ninth nation across the line. Tokyo Olympian Liam Jegou finished thirtieth in the same event.

This result ensures that Ireland will be represented at the Paris Olympics next summer in Canoe Slalom, and the final selection race to name the athlete who will compete will be next summer.

Tomorrow, Hendrick’s twin brother Noel Hendrick will be looking to emulate this achievement when he aims to win one of the fifteen quota spots available in the Men’s K1 category.

In today’s semi-final of the Men’s C1, Hendrick delivered a composed and commanding run to finish in 16th place at the World Championships, well inside the Olympic quota spaces, provisionally booking Ireland’s spot on the C1 Men’s start line for next year’s Olympic Games.

Having moved from Ireland to London to train for these World Championships, this result is a testament to the incredible commitment from the young athlete and a proud moment for Canoeing Ireland.

Also in the semi-final was Tokyo Olympian Liam Jegou, who fell to the narrow margins in Canoe Slalom, losing time at the bottom of a stellar run, to finish in thirtieth position.

The Irish K1 Men are also still in the fight for Olympic qualification, with Noel Hendrick due to race in Saturday’s semi-final, where the top fifteen nations will secure a quota spot for the Paris Olympic Games next summer.