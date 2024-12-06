Former Republic of Ireland international Noel Hunt appointed new Reading manager

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Noel Hunt has been appointed as the new manager of League One side Reading.

The Waterford moves from his role as the club’s U21 manager to taking over from Ruben Selles who vacated the position to become the new boss at Hull earlier today. Hunt, who has signed a contract until 2027, took training on Friday before taking charge of the senior team in Saturday’s League One fixture at Wycombe Wanderers.

Hunt signed as a player with Reading in 2008 and stayed for five seasons during which time he helped his side to Championship glory in the 2011/12 campaign. He also played alongside his brother Stephen during his time at the club.

Hunt became interim manager at Reading in April 2023, taking charge of the Royals’ final five fixtures of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Advertisement

His coaching team will be confirmed in due course.