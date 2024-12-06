The Waterford moves from his role as the club’s U21 manager to taking over from Ruben Selles who vacated the position to become the new boss at Hull earlier today. Hunt, who has signed a contract until 2027, took training on Friday before taking charge of the senior team in Saturday’s League One fixture at Wycombe Wanderers.
His coaching team will be confirmed in due course.
Former Republic of Ireland international Noel Hunt appointed new Reading manager
FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Noel Hunt has been appointed as the new manager of League One side Reading.
His coaching team will be confirmed in due course.
