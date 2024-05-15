Noel King steps down as Dundalk manager 'due to medical reasons'

NOEL KING HAS stepped down as Dundalk’s first-team manager after just four games ‘due to medical reasons,’ the club has announced.

A statement released today reads that Liam Burns will take charge of the team for Friday night’s match against Shamrock Rovers.

It brings to an end King’s surprise month-long tenure.

“We would like to thank Noel for his time with the club and we wish him and his family all the best in the future,” the statement from Dundalk reads.

“Liam Burns will take charge of the team for the match with Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

“The process of recruiting a new manager will begin immediately. The club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

King had two stints with the Oriel Park outfit as a player and also lined out for Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Derry City and French side Valenciennes among others during a playing career that lasted over 20 years.

His first managerial job was with Derry City in 1985 and he has also had spells in charge of Shamrock Rovers, Limerick, Finn Harps and the Irish women’s team. He had an interim spell in charge of the Irish senior team for games against Germany and Kazakhstan in 2013.

King recently guided Shelbourne’s women’s team to two WNL titles and an FAI Cup.