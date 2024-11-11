Galway football great Noel Tierney has died aged 82

GALWAY FOOTBALL GREAT Noel Tierney has died at the age of 82.

Tierney won three senior All-Irelands in-a-row from 1964 to 1966, and was crowned Texaco/Caltex Footballer of the Year in ’64, aged 22.

The Milltown full-back also won a minor All-Ireland medal (1960), a National League title (1965), five Connacht championships, and two Railway Cups with Connacht. He captained his province to glory in 1969.

Tierney helped Milltown to their first-ever county championship win in 1971.

Just last week, he was honoured at a tribute event. 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy was among those present: