GALWAY FOOTBALL GREAT Noel Tierney has died at the age of 82.
Tierney won three senior All-Irelands in-a-row from 1964 to 1966, and was crowned Texaco/Caltex Footballer of the Year in ’64, aged 22.
The Milltown full-back also won a minor All-Ireland medal (1960), a National League title (1965), five Connacht championships, and two Railway Cups with Connacht. He captained his province to glory in 1969.
Tierney helped Milltown to their first-ever county championship win in 1971.
Advertisement
Just last week, he was honoured at a tribute event. 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy was among those present:
Tributes are being paid this morning to legendary Galway fullback & 3-in-a-row winner Noel Tierney, who has died at the age of 82.
The Milltown native was honoured last week for the 60th Anniversary of his 1964 Footballer of the Year win (pictured with 2024 winner Paul Conroy) pic.twitter.com/s6Xd2HNWZu
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway football great Noel Tierney has died aged 82
GALWAY FOOTBALL GREAT Noel Tierney has died at the age of 82.
Tierney won three senior All-Irelands in-a-row from 1964 to 1966, and was crowned Texaco/Caltex Footballer of the Year in ’64, aged 22.
The Milltown full-back also won a minor All-Ireland medal (1960), a National League title (1965), five Connacht championships, and two Railway Cups with Connacht. He captained his province to glory in 1969.
Tierney helped Milltown to their first-ever county championship win in 1971.
Just last week, he was honoured at a tribute event. 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy was among those present:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Galway Noel Tierney RIP