Galway football great Noel Tierney has died aged 82

Tierney won three senior All-Irelands and was crowned Footballer of the Year in 1964.
10.01am, 11 Nov 2024
GALWAY FOOTBALL GREAT Noel Tierney has died at the age of 82.

Tierney won three senior All-Irelands in-a-row from 1964 to 1966, and was crowned Texaco/Caltex Footballer of the Year in ’64, aged 22.

The Milltown full-back also won a minor All-Ireland medal (1960), a National League title (1965), five Connacht championships, and two Railway Cups with Connacht. He captained his province to glory in 1969.

Tierney helped Milltown to their first-ever county championship win in 1971.

Just last week, he was honoured at a tribute event. 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy was among those present:

Author
Emma Duffy
