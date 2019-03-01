This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2017 Player of the Year Healy set for first start of the year as Dublin make 8 changes

The eight Division 1 ladies football sides have shown their hand for the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Mar 2019, 4:42 PM
Dublin star Noelle Healy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN BOSS MICK Bohan has rung the changes as the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 champions aim for a third successive victory on Sunday.

Bohan has made eight switches to the side that started against Mayo at Croke Park last Saturday evening for Sunday’s home clash with Westmeath at DCU St Clare’s (2pm).

There’s a first start of the season for 2017 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Noelle Healy, while two-time All-Star Rachel Ruddy, Emma McDonagh, Sarah Fagan, Jennifer Dunne, 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final Player of the Match Carla Rowe, Kate Sullivan and Siobhan Killeen are also included.

Martha Byrne, Kate Fitzgibbon, Siobhan McGrath, Lucy Collins, Siobhan Woods, Oonagh Whyte, Lyndsey Davey and Niamh McEvoy make way as Bohan shuffles his pack.

There’s one change on the Westmeath team that lost out to Galway last time out, with Sarah Dillon coming in for Nicole Feery in attack.

Also on Sunday, relegation-threatened Monaghan, who are bottom of the table and without a single point, welcome Cork to Inniskeen.

Cork could do with the points themselves as they’ve lost two of their opening three fixtures, both home reverses against Galway and Tipperary. 

Eimear Scally starts for Cork.

Visiting boss Ephie Fitzgerald makes three changes to the team that lost a thriller against Tipp at Páirc Uí Rinn last Saturday, with Sarah Leahy, Shauna Kelly and Eimear Scally in for Marie Ambrose, Shauna Kelly and Libby Coppinger.

Monaghan make two changes to the side well beaten by Donegal last weekend, with Alanna McCarey in for Brídín Tierney in goal, while Eadaoin Treanor slots in for Eva Woods in attack.

There are two games on Saturday, including a Connacht derby between old rivals Mayo and Galway at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar (5.15pm).

This game will be shown in full by eir sport on Monday evening at 9pm and as Galway aim to make it four wins from four in Division 1 this season, manager Tim Rabbitte has made just one change, with Dearbhla Gower in goal ahead of Róisín Ní Chongaile.

Hosts Mayo make five changes to the side beaten by Dublin last time out, with Sorcha Murphy replacing Laura Brennan in goal, while Nicola Meehan, Ella Brennan, Ciara Whyte and Amy Roddy are named out the field in place of Kathryn Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, Emma Needham and Noirin Moran.

Mayo manager Peter Leahy.

Donegal are also aiming to preserve their 100 per cent record, and they welcome a Tipp side flying high on confidence following victory in Cork.

This game has a 4pm start in Convoy on Saturday and Donegal boss Maxi Curran has made just one change in personnel to the team that accounted for Monaghan, with Tara Hegarty in for Shannon McGroddy.

The Tipp team that started against Cork shows five changes, with Emma Buckley, Emma Cronin, Cora Maher, Roisin Daly and Sarah Everard in for Lucy Spillane, Laura Dillon, Caitlin Kennedy — who scored the decisive late goal in that Cork win — Ava Fennessy and Angela McGuigan.

Mayo: S Murphy; N O’Malley, R Flynn, N Meehan; E Brennan, D Caldwell, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; S Cafferky, A Roddy, N Kelly; F Doherty, R Kearns, G Kelly.

Galway: D Gower; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney; S Molloy, B Hannon, C Cooney; A McDonagh, L Ward; M Seoighe, T Leonard, O Divilly; L Coen, R Leonard, S Conneally.

Donegal: A Nee; T Hegarty, E Gallagher, N Carr; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, N Boyle; K Herron, M Ryan; R Friel, N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; G McLaughlin, K Guthrie, C Grant.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Buckley, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert, C Maher; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; N Lonergan, A Moloney, R Daly; R Howard, C Condon, S Everard.

Dublin: C Trant; R Ruddy, N Collins, E McDonagh; A Kane, L Magee, S Fagan; J Dunne, O Carey; H O’Neill, C Rowe, K Sullivan; S Killeen, N Healy, N Owens.

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey; K Boyce-Jordan, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; S Dillon, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Monaghan: A McCarey; L Flynn, N Kerr, S Boyd; R Courtney, A McAnespie, S Coyle; M Atkinson, H McSkane; C McBride, C Courtney, E McAnespie; E Treanor, L Maguire, C McAnespie.

Cork: M O’Brien; S Leahy, S Kelly, A Kelleher; D Kiely, M Duggan, E Kiely; A Hutchings, L O’Mahony; A O’Sullivan, N Cotter, O Farmer; E Scally, S O’Leary, O Finn.

- Compiled by Jackie Cahill.

The42 Team

