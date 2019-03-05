This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Transfer of Dublin star approved to Cork All-Ireland club champions after vote last night

The 2017 Player of the Year’s switch has been completed after a Cork county board meeting.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4523930
Dublin star Noelle Healy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin star Noelle Healy.
Dublin star Noelle Healy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2017 PLAYER OF the Year Noelle Healy’s switch to reigning All-Ireland senior club champions Mourneabbey has been completed.

The42 understands that the Dublin star’s move to the Cork club was rubber-stamped last night at a Cork county board meeting.

Healy requested to move from Castleknock side St Brigid’s to Mourneabbey after a change in location for work, and her release was approved in the capital last month.

The transfer needed approval in Cork before it was completed, and that came last night. The42 understands that the board originally recommended a ‘no’ vote but when the motion went to the floor, it passed on a margin of 23 votes to 18.

Four-time All-Star Healy balances her inter-county career with a demanding job as an anaesthetist and is working on Leeside while living in Mourneabbey at the moment. 

The ace forward had been absent for the early rounds of the Lidl Ladies National Football League, but made her first start of 2019 for Mick Bohan’s charges against Westmeath on Sunday.

Healy was instrumental for the back-to-back All-Ireland champions with her goal key as Dublin ran out 1-8 to 1-3 winners.

Noelle Healy celebrates with the trophy Celebrating Dublin's 2018 All-Ireland win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 28-year-old was there when the county won their first-ever All-Ireland senior title in 2010, and was a mainstay as they bridged the seven-year gap with another in 2017.

Through a devastating Player of the Match performance, she inspired Mick Bohan’s Dublin to put three years of hurt and heartbreak at the hands of Cork to bed as they beat Mayo to lift the Brendan Martin Cup.

They made history last September by winning back-to-back titles for the first time, overcoming their old Rebel foes in Croke Park on that occasion.

Last May, they lifted their first-ever Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 title in Parnell Park.

Now, her attention on the club scene turns to Mourneabbey — who’ll potentially have three 2018 All-Stars in the forward line with the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, leading the charge. 

Mourneabbey's players celebrate with the trophy Mourneabbey are reigning All-Ireland club champions. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Shane Ronayne’s side wrote history of their own at the Donnycarney venue last December as they ended a long, long wait for All-Ireland senior club glory.

They saw off Dublin kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely — who beat Healy’s home club St Brigid’s in the county final — in the national showpiece.

The five in-a-row Cork and Munster champions finally put three painful decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a semi-final loss (2016) to bed as they lifted the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup.

Mourneabbey have now completed a historic treble after lifting the All-Ireland junior title in 2005 and adding the intermediate crown to their cabinet in 2007. They became the first-ever ladies football club in the country to make it three titles across three grades.

