Vikki Wall's double helps North Melbourne claim first AFLW title

MEATH’S VIKKI WALL scored a goal in either half as North Melbourne beat Brisbane in Saturday’s Grand Final to complete an unbeaten season and clinch a first-ever AFLW title.

Thirteen points from Wall (two goals and a behind) helped the Roos to an ultimately comfortable 39-9 win in front of more than 12,000 spectators at a sold-out Ikon Park in Melbourne.

Vikki Wall na Mí le scór den scoth sa chluiche ceannais #AFLW



Wall starts and finishes the score for North Melbourne



Beo / Live ar @TG4TV Player 💻 & TG4 App 📲

🔗 https://t.co/yGYjybKD8f pic.twitter.com/nCDlTk4WKn — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) November 30, 2024

North Melbourne were 18-7 up in the second quarter when Wall took a mark to kick the first of her goals, stretching the Roos’ advantage to 17 points.

Advertisement

And Wall’s second, with less than a quarter of an hour to play, pushed that lead out to 23 and allowed Darren Crocker’s side to start dreaming of their first title at the seventh time of asking.