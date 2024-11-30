The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Vikki Wall's double helps North Melbourne claim first AFLW title
MEATH’S VIKKI WALL scored a goal in either half as North Melbourne beat Brisbane in Saturday’s Grand Final to complete an unbeaten season and clinch a first-ever AFLW title.
Thirteen points from Wall (two goals and a behind) helped the Roos to an ultimately comfortable 39-9 win in front of more than 12,000 spectators at a sold-out Ikon Park in Melbourne.
North Melbourne were 18-7 up in the second quarter when Wall took a mark to kick the first of her goals, stretching the Roos’ advantage to 17 points.
And Wall’s second, with less than a quarter of an hour to play, pushed that lead out to 23 and allowed Darren Crocker’s side to start dreaming of their first title at the seventh time of asking.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AFLW Aussie Rules Brisbane GAA North Melbourne vikki wall