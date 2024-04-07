LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup Round of 16

Murray Kinsella is at Franklin’s Garden’s for The 42 today, and in his pre-match preview, writes how Graham Rowntree’s side are specialists at making life difficult for themselves:

THIS ONE TICKS all the boxes when it comes to Munster in the Champions Cup.

Unfancied away from home? Check. Northampton are five-point favourites for this Round of 16 clash at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 12.30pm, TNT Sports/ITV].

A few injuries thrown in? Yes, absolutely. They’re missing their first-choice right wing Calvin Nash, left wing Shane Daly, tighthead prop Oli Jager, second row Jean Kleyn, hooker Diarmuid Barron, and a couple of others who might have featured.

It looked like their star player, RG Snyman, was going to be fit when they named him in their starting XV on Friday but, lo and behold, the two-time World Cup winner was withdrawn yesterday due to the same illness that kept him out of last weekend’s URC win over Cardiff.

Some off-pitch drama late in the week? Of course. The URC announced on Thursday that tighthead John Ryan was banned for three games. That seemingly ruled him out of this weekend but Ryan was on the bench when Munster named their matchday 23. It turned out Munster had appealed but by Friday evening, it was confirmed that the suspension was upheld. A big blow considering that Jager and Roman Salanoa were already out.