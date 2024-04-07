LIVE: Northampton Saints v Munster, Champions Cup Round of 16

13 mins — Northampton 7-0 Munster: Chance for Munster to hit straight back with a lineout in the 22, and Beirne takes it off the top for Coombes who is coming around on the loop. He hits Nankivell but Northampton turn it over in the tackle. Another big defensive moment.
TRY FOR NORTHAMPTON! Northampton 7-0 Munster (Ramm, 9′)
And the hosts have the game’s opening score, as James Ramm runs it in under the post.
The first wave of Northampton’s attack was brilliantly broken up by Haley, who timed his tackle on Ramm to perfection and knocked the ball loose, but Northampton regather to go again. Odendaal slips through a gap between O’Brien and Beirne, and feeds it to Ramm who scores. Smith adds the extras and after weathering the early Munster pressure, Northampton lead 7-0.
7 mins — Northampton 0-0 Munster: A mistake from Mike Haley lets Northampton finally get their hands on the ball, and when they kick into the empty backfield, it drops over Crowley’s head. He stretches and boot, and knocks it back into his own in-goal area, scooping it up before it rolls dead and firing it as far clear into touch as he can. Northampton will have the lineout and the platform to launch a first attack.
5 mins — Northampton 0-0 Munster: A-mile-a-minute start to this game, and Northampton’s magnificent defence wins the opening exchange. Hodnett tries to crash over the line but Saints skipper Ludlam has him wrapped up in the tackle and holds him up over the line. Goalline drop-out, and a fraction of a second for everyone to breathe.
4 mins — Northampton 0-0 Munster: Munster are only a couple of feet short of the line here but Northampton, led by Freeman, drive them back a few inches, and then a few inches more.
2 mins — Northampton 0-0 Munster: Munster are straight back at it, driving back into the 22. Sleightholme catches Hodnett high in the tackle, and Crowley kicks the penalty to the corner. Big opportunity here for an early strike.
1 min — Northampton 0-0 Munster: Bright start by the visitors as they gather possession from Crowley’s kick off and are immediately on the front foot, working towards the 22. Northampton’s defence is in sync straight away but the ball comes loose as Nankivell takes it into contact and it’s turned over.
KICK OFF: Jack Crowley gets us underway.
Here come the teams.
There’s a strong crowd of travelling Munster support today, and despite the early start time, they’ve already been bringing plenty of colour to the day.
TEAM NEWS: And here’s how the hosts line out. They’re missing England fullback George Furbank and Scotland centre Rory Hutchinson to injury, but there are tasty matchups around the park, including Smith v Crowley at out-half, and Lawes v O’Mahony in the back row.
Northampton
- 15. James Ramm
- 14. Tommy Freeman
- 13. Fraser Dingwall
- 12. Burger Odendaal
- 11. Ollie Sleightholme
- 10. Fin Smith
- 9. Tom James
- 1. Emmanuel Iyogun
- 2. Curtis Langdon
- 3. Trevor Davison
- 4. Alex Moon
- 5. Alex Coles
- 6. Courtney Lawes
- 7. Lewis Ludlam (captain)
- 8. Sam Graham
Replacements:
- 16. Sam Matavesi
- 17. Alex Waller
- 18. Paul Hill
- 19. Temo Mayanavanua
- 20. Angus Scott-Young
- 21. Juarno Augustus
- 22. Alex Mitchell
- 23. George Hendy
TEAM NEWS: Here’s a reminder of how Munster line out, following yesterday’s double blow of losing both RG Snyman and Shane Daly from the starting XV.
Tom Ahern and Seán O’Brien both start in their stead, with Jack O’Donoghue and Shay McCarthy coming on to the bench.
Munster
- 15. Mike Haley
- 14. Seán O’Brien
- 13. Antoine Frisch
- 12. Alex Nankivell
- 11. Simon Zebo
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Niall Scannell
- 3. Stephen Archer
- 4. Tom Ahern
- 5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
- 6. Peter O’Mahony
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Eoghan Clarke
- 17. Josh Wycherley
- 18. Mark Donnelly
- 19. Jack O’Donoghue
- 20. Alex Kendellen
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Joey Carbery
- 23. Shay McCarthy
Murray Kinsella is at Franklin’s Garden’s for The 42 today, and in his pre-match preview, writes how Graham Rowntree’s side are specialists at making life difficult for themselves:
THIS ONE TICKS all the boxes when it comes to Munster in the Champions Cup.
Unfancied away from home? Check. Northampton are five-point favourites for this Round of 16 clash at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 12.30pm, TNT Sports/ITV].
A few injuries thrown in? Yes, absolutely. They’re missing their first-choice right wing Calvin Nash, left wing Shane Daly, tighthead prop Oli Jager, second row Jean Kleyn, hooker Diarmuid Barron, and a couple of others who might have featured.
It looked like their star player, RG Snyman, was going to be fit when they named him in their starting XV on Friday but, lo and behold, the two-time World Cup winner was withdrawn yesterday due to the same illness that kept him out of last weekend’s URC win over Cardiff.
Some off-pitch drama late in the week? Of course. The URC announced on Thursday that tighthead John Ryan was banned for three games. That seemingly ruled him out of this weekend but Ryan was on the bench when Munster named their matchday 23. It turned out Munster had appealed but by Friday evening, it was confirmed that the suspension was upheld. A big blow considering that Jager and Roman Salanoa were already out.
Sunday lunchtimes don’t come much bigger than this.
Knockout European rugby, and Munster are behind enemy lines to go toe-to-toe with Premiership leaders Northampton.
Win, and they’re on the road to the Highveld to take on the Bulls in the quarter-finals next weekend.
Yeah, Sunday lunchtimes don’t come much bigger.
Kick-off at Franklin’s Gardens is at 12.30pm.