Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 14 April 2022
Advertisement

Northern Ireland captain backs Kenny Shiels after controversial comments

Shiels’ comments attracted criticism from pundits, former players and politicians.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 12:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,138 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5738964
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan.
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

Northern Ireland Women captain Marissa Callaghan has spoken up in support of manager Kenny Shiels after he caused controversy this week by saying “women are more emotional than men”.

Shiels was speaking in the wake of Northern Ireland’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat at home to England on Tuesday night when explaining why he felt his side too often conceded goals in quick succession.

The comments attracted criticism from pundits, former players and politicians, and overshadowed a night on which a record crowd of 15,348 had travelled to Windsor Park to watch the match.

Shiels apologised for his remarks on Wednesday.

A day later, Callaghan issued a statement on social media in which she said she spoke for the squad as a whole.

“In light of recent events, collectively we stand by our manager,” Callaghan wrote.

“We feel his interview was in relation to a meeting we had as a team where we analysed that we concede goals in quick succession and emotions was one of the many things we discussed.

“Since Kenny took over our national team three years ago, I have always complimented him publicly on how he can get the best out of his players individually and collectively. He is a man of integrity who cares for us like a family.”

Shiels has enjoyed much success since taking charge of Northern Ireland in 2019, with the former Kilmarnock boss guiding them to qualification for this summer’s European Championships and winning 10 of his 18 games in charge.

But two of his five defeats have come in the last week as losses to Austria and England effectively ended hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup.

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland conceded four goals inside 27 second-half minutes as their resistance to England crumbled, prompting Shiels to say: “I’m sure you will have noticed if you go through the patterns – when a team concedes a goal, they concede a second one in a very, very short space of time.

“[It happens] right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men. So, they take a goal going in not very well.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Callaghan, who coaches alongside playing for Cliftonville Ladies, credited Shiels with instilling the belief in Northern Ireland’s players that has brought their recent success.

“Kenny has transformed the game here in Northern Ireland because he understands how to get the best out of his players. We have qualified for a major tournament because he transformed our mindset,” the 36-year-old added.

“We look forward to the next few months as we continue to prepare for the Euros this summer.

“Selling out the National Stadium has been a pivotal moment for the game here in NI and we as players and staff will continue as a team to help grow the game and inspire the next generation of young players and fans.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie