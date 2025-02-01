Advertisement
Chris Wood celebrates his side's third goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Chris Wood and Nottingham Forest's incredible season continues

Evan Ferguson’s return from injury was overshadowed by the 7-0 thrashing Brighton suffered.
2.31pm, 1 Feb 2025
NOTTINGHAM FOREST earned an emphatic 7-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League today.

Evan Ferguson made his return from injury, but Chris Wood was the striker who made headlines with a hat-trick to continue his fantastic individual season.

More to follow

