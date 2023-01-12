Nottingham Forest and Wolves players clash following dramatic penalty shootout

THERE WERE UGLY scenes at the end of Nottingham Forest’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Wolves with a mass brawl between the two sides as bad blood boiled over.

Former Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White, who celebrated in front of the away end when his side won on penalties, was at the forefront of it, clashing with a number of his former team-mates.

Stewards had to intervene and both clubs are sure to be in hot water with the English Football Association.

Forest boss Steve Cooper did not want to comment on the incident.

Advertisement

“I am not going to deny there wasn’t one because there was but why it happened and how it happened and what happened, if I speak about it I wouldn’t be completely clear because I don’t know,” he said.

“So I shouldn’t really say anything.”

PA Tempers flare between players following the penalty shoot-out. PA

But he did admit that the fact Dean Henderson cannot play in the semi-final against Manchester United has put a dampener on his side’s progress.

Henderson was the hero for Forest as he saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out success after the tie had finished 1-1 in normal time during which he made a number of other saves.

The on-loan goalkeeper, who kept out Ruben Neves and Ireland U-21 international Joe Hodge’s spot-kicks, will be ineligible for the two-legged last-four tie against his parent club, unless United give written permission for him to play.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“It’s unfortunate. He’s part of our group, he is so invested in the group and how we work, what we’re trying to accelerate in terms of what we want to become.

“To do that you need a really good goalkeeper. Not only is he committing as a goalkeeper, he is buying into being in the city and the greater good of the club.

“It has put a dampener on it for me.”