The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Nottingham Forest's remarkable season continues
NOTTINGHAM FOREST beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League today.
The result sees Nuno Espírito Santo’s side move up to third in the table.
Elsewhere, Newcastle comfortably overcame Ipswich Town 4-0, while West Ham drew 1-1 with Brighton.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Anthony Elanga EPL Soccer Brentford Nottingham Forest Wrap