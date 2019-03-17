Nowlan Park to host hurling league semi-final double-header next Sunday afternoon

NOWLAN PARK HAS been chosen as the venue for this year’s Allianz Hurling League semi-finals.

The Kilkenny venue will host a double-header next Sunday, 24 March, with Dublin taking on defending All-Ireland champions Limerick at 1.30pm before Galway face Waterford later in the day at 3.30pm.

Mattie Kenny’s side ensured their progression to the final four yesterday afternoon in the 55-year-old’s first season in charge, holding off Tipperary 1-21 to 0-23 at Semple Stadium.

They face Limerick, the only Division 1A side remaining in the competition, as John Kiely seeks to lead the Treaty County to their first league final appearance since 2006 in what will be the county’s fourth successive semi-final.

Joe Canning notched an impressive 0-15 on Saturday to help book Galway’s passage into the final four against Wexford yesterday at Pearse Stadium. His side take on Waterford after the Déise eased past Clare by 14 points.

Allianz Hurling League semi-finals:

Dublin vs Limerick (1.30pm)

Galway vs Waterford (3.30pm)

