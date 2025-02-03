France out-half Ntamack to learn Six Nations fate on Wednesday

FRANCE OUT-HALF Romain Ntamack will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday morning following his 20-minute red card for a dangerous high tackle during his side’s big win over Wales on Friday.

The Toulouse man was sent off for a hit on Wales counterpart Ben Thomas and faces an anxious wait to learn what kind of ban he faces.

Advertisement

France take on England at Twickenham this weekend before a visit to Italy in round three and the much-anticipated clash with Ireland in Dublin in the fourth round of the championship.

Former Munster player John Langford is part of the independent disciplinary panel along with Ireland’s Donal Courtney and Australia’s Stephen Hardy.

“France Number 10, Romain Ntamack, will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was awarded a 20 minute red card by Referee, Paul Williams, for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously) in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match between France and Wales on Friday 31 January 2025,” reads an official Six Nations statement.

“The player will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent Disciplinary Committee consisting of Stephen Hardy – Chair (Australia), joined by Donal Courtney (Ireland) and John Langford (Australia).

“The hearing will take place on Wednesday 5th February 2025 at 10am (GMT).”