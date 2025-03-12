France out-half Ntamack criticises 'injustice' of Ringrose ban

FRANCE OUT-HALF Romain Ntamack has criticised the “injustice” in the difference between his two-game Six Nations ban and a two-match suspension for Ireland centre Garry Ringrose.

Ntamack was red-carded for a high tackle in France’s opening clash with Wales and was subsequently handed a two-match ban.

France’s attempt to have a Toulouse game against Clermont during the first fallow week of the Six Nations included in that suspension was unsuccessful.

Ringrose was red-carded for a high tackle in Ireland’s third-round clash with Wales and was also handed a two-game ban.

However, Ireland were successful in their bid to have Leinster’s clash with Cardiff during the second fallow week of the Six Nations included in that suspension.

Ntamack missed two Six Nations games, returning for France’s win over Ireland last weekend.

Advertisement

Ringrose only missed one Six Nations game, which was Ireland’s defeat to the French.

There has been great anger within French rugby about the disciplinary rulings and Ntamack himself has now criticised the difference between the two bans.

“There is a form of injustice because I think we made a good case and we fought hard to prove that I was going to play with my club that week,” said Ntamack.

“When we see 10 days later the exact opposite of what they told me at the committee, it’s quite incomprehensible.

“I think we will have to start banging our fists on the table because during these committees, it can’t always be to our disadvantage and cost us dearly.

“But we will have to concentrate on what we can control and stay focused on the objective of winning the tournament on Saturday.”

Antoine Dupont was injured against Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

In the immediate aftermath of his side’s win over Ireland, France head coach Fabien Galthié raged at a clearout on Antoine Dupont that resulted in the scrum-half’s ACL rupturing.

Match referee Angus Gardner and his officials ruled that the injury was an unfortunate accident.

France formally flagged the clearout by Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter with the citing commissioner but the matter was not brought before a disciplinary committee. Porter yesterday defended himself against Galthié’s accusation that the Irish actions were “reprehensible.”

The French camp remains aggrieved at the decision, with Ntamack suggesting that les Bleus could have been shown a red card in such an instance or for the high tackle that saw Calvin Nash yellow-carded.

“I have my opinion, but I’ll keep it to myself,” said Ntamack.

“It’s always tricky when a player gets injured and rucks are a never-ending debate in our sport. So one day we should sit down around a table, clarify all of this, and put in place real rules for everything related to foul play.

“Whether it’s for Antoine or Pierre-Louis [Barassi, who Nash tackled], on the other hand, maybe we would have received a red card.

“This situation is frustrating, especially when injured players can’t fight for the title afterwards. There’s a lot of anger and frustration.”