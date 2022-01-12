Membership : Access or Sign Up
NUI Galway awarded win after serious knee injury forces Sigerson Cup clash to finish early

The clash with University Ulster was halted after 58 minutes when Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury.

By Daire Walsh Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 9:53 PM
38 minutes ago 3,250 Views 0 Comments
Sean Mulkerrins [file photo].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Sean Mulkerrins [file photo].
Sean Mulkerrins [file photo].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NUI Galway 1-10

Ulster University 2-5

Daire Walsh reports at Whitehall 

DESPITE SEEING THEIR game against Ulster University halted before time had fully elapsed, NUI Galway have progressed to face Queen’s University in the second round of the Sigerson Cup.

There was 58 minutes gone on the clock when NUI Galway substitute Sean Mulkerrins suffered a worrying-looking knee injury. With an ambulance taking more than half an hour to arrive, it was agreed amongst the teams that NUIG would be awarded a two-point victory.

Given the tight schedule of the competition – and the fact this wasn’t a straight knockout affair – this was perhaps a sensible solution for both parties.

In the early moments, points from Down duo Seamus Loughran and Andrew Gilmore got the ball rolling for Ulster University.

Team captain Matthew Tierney and Mayo attacker Conroy responded at the far end for NUIG, before the lively Gilmore rattled the net at the end of a superb run in the 10th-minute.

Two points to the good at the first half water break, Ulster University added a second major through full-forward Niall Laughlin to lead 2-4 to 0-5 at the interval.

NUIG had introduced All Star nominee Sean Kelly in advance of the break, however, and his energetic presence made a difference to their cause.

By the third-quarter mark, Tomo Culhane (a brace), Tierney and substitute Cathal Sweeney had all found the range.

Gilmore got Ulster University’s solo score in this juncture, but – after another Tierney free had left the bare minimum between the sides – Kelly ruthlessly fired home at the end of a sweeping move to edge NUIG in front for the very first time.

Although it is difficult to determine how the game might have panned out if the remaining minutes had been played, a strong second half display does bode well for the Galway outfit heading into a difficult assignment against Queen’s.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Tomo Culhane 0-4 (4f), Matthew Tierney 0-3 (3f), Sean Kelly 1-0, Tommy Conroy, Cathal Heneghan, Dara Whelan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ulster University: Andrew Gilmore 1-2 (0-1f), Niall Loughlin 1-0, Ruairi Gormley, Karl Gallagher, Seamus Loughran 0-1.

NUI Galway

1. Conor Carroll (Roscommon)

2. Colin Murray (Galway), 3. Neil Mulcahy (Galway), 4. Gavin Burke (Galway)

5. Rory Egan (Offaly), 6. Eoghan Kelly (Galway), 7. Cian Monaghan (Galway)

8. Matthew Tierney (Galway), 9. Conan Marren (Sligo)

10. Paul Kelly (Galway), 11. Tommy Conroy (Mayo), 12. Nathan Mullen (Sligo)

13. Cathal Heneghan (Roscommon), 14. Tomo Culhane (Galway), 15. Tony Gill (Galway)

Subs

30. Sean Kelly (Galway) for Marren (23)

31. Cathal Sweeney (Galway) for Gill (32)

28. Fionn McDonagh (Mayo) for Mullen (37)

18. S Mulkerrins (Galway) for Monaghan (43)

21, Cathal Donoghue (Offaly) for Mulkerrins (58).

Ulster University

1. Odhran Lynch (Derry)

2. Ronan Boyle (Monaghan), 3. Finn McElroy (Down), 4. Aidan Clarke (Tyrone)

5. Michael Gallagher (Tyrone), 6. Michael McKernan (Tyrone), 7. Ryan Jones (Tyrone)

8. Thomas Galligan (Cavan), 9. Ruairi Gormley (Tyrone)

10. Paddy McLarnon (Derry), 11. Mark McKearney (Tyrone), 12. Karl Gallagher (Monaghan)

13. Seamus Loughran (Down), 14. Niall Loughlin (Derry), 15. Andrew Gilmore (Down)

Subs

17. Dominic McElhill (Antrim) for Jones (37)

19. Liam Nugent (Tyrone) for Loughran (44)

20. David Mulgrew (Tyrone) for Gormley (54).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (Longford).

Daire Walsh

About the author
Daire Walsh


