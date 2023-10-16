Carusa helps San Diego Wave to NWSL Shield glory as Irish stars to face off in play-offs

KYRA CARUSA WAS among the Republic of Ireland players celebrating in the US’ National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] last night as she helped San Diego Wave to the regular-season title.

San Diego lifted the shield after a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville, having finished top of the league table on Decision Day, with the play-off picture now confirmed.

US duo Jaedyn Shaw and Alex Morgan bagged the goals for Casey Stoney’s side, one coming in either half as they taste success in just their second season.

Carusa, who joined her hometown club from English Championship outfit London City Lionesses after impressing at this summer’s World Cup, played the first half for San Diego before making way for Sweden’s Sofia Jacobsen.

She has enjoyed a rich vein of form for club and country in recent weeks, scoring against Northern Ireland and Hungary, and believes the move has benefitted her hugely.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Carusa told The 42 last month. “Post World Cup, signing with a new team, you’re stepping into a very competitive programme with a competitive frontline. I think the environment has only made me a better player and I’m more than happy to know that I’ve gotten my opportunities, my abilities have shown. Getting game winners for San Diego, it’s absolutely a confidence-builder.”

Meanwhile, Ireland midfield stars Denise O’Sullivan and Sinead Farrelly are set to go head-to-head in the NWSL play-offs as their North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham FC sides meet in the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan captained North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win over Washington Spirit last night, playing the full game. Marissa Sheva was an unused substitute as her Spirit team crashed out.

Unbelievable resilience from the group. But thinking of kerolin right now , we got you 🫶🏻 https://t.co/xtCo90szLm — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) October 16, 2023

Tyler Lussi scored the decisive goal in the 25th minute, just after Washington and USA star Trinity Rodman was shown a red card. Spirit — for whom Nicole Douglas is also on the books — won the 2021 NWSL Championship, but now miss out on the play-offs for the second year running.

Farrelly was introduced in the 72nd minute as Gotham prevailed after a 2-2 draw with Kansas City Current. Gotham led 2-0 inside 15 minutes with Current levelling matters up by half time, but Farrelly and co. held on to advance on goal difference.

Angel City and OL Reign will face off in the other quarter-final, with second-placed Portland Thorns awaiting in the last four alongside San Diego. Angel City did beat Portland 5-1 last night, while Megan Rapinoe (two) and Jess Fishlock grabbed the goals as OL Reign downed Chicago Red Stars to secure their play-off spot.

And Orlando Pride beat Houston Dash 1-0 in the remaining Decision Day fixture.

OL Reign won the 2022 regular-season, with Portland Thorns reigning supreme with the championship title. O’Sullivan’s North Carolina are back-to-back Challenge Cup winners.

2023 NWSL Play-offs

Quarter-finals

NJ/NY Gotham FC v North Carolina Courage, Wakemed Soccer Park, 22 October

Angel City v OL Reign, Lumen Field, 20 October

Semi-finals

Portland Thorns v Gotham/NC Courage, Providence Park, 5 November

San Diego Wave v Angel City/OL Reign, Snapdragon Stadium, 5 November

Final