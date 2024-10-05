Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Net busters

Obafemi and O'Mahony on the mark in the Championship

James McClean does the business for Wrexham in 4-1 win.
5.48pm, 5 Oct 2024
WITH THE HELP of Michael Obafemi, Plymouth Argyle’s improved form continued with a 2-1 win at home over Blackburn Rovers.

Wayne Rooney’s side now sit at 14th in the table, and this latest victory over 8th-placed Rovers will do a world of good for their confidence.

Obafemi opened the scoring after 15 minutes, turning in a cross from inside the penalty area.

The travelling fans from Lancashire might have felt they had earned a share of the points when Joe Rankin-Costello equalled with four minutes left on the clock, but Morgan Whittaker popped up in the seventh minute of time added on to secure the victory for a delirious Home Park.

On-loan Mark O’Mahony netted for struggling Portsmouth to give them a glimpse of three points today, but they had to settle with a draw against 10th-placed Oxford United.

O’Mahony, getting some regular football while away from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, got across his marker to cushion a header to the net in the 58th minute.

It didn’t last long though and Louie Sibley equalised on 72 minutes to leave Pompey second from bottom with their form only marginally improving.

Elsewhere, James McClean is helping the push for promotion with Wrexham in EFL League One. He scored one and provided an assist in their 4-1 win over Northampton Town.

In the Women’s Super League, Brighton and Hove Albion beat Aston Villa 4-2. Ireland’s Anna Patten played the full game for Villa and won a penalty.

Declan Bogue
