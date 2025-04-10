Munster's Alex Nankivell free to play in Champions Cup clash as ban overturned on appeal

ALEX NANKIVELL HAS won his appeal against his suspension in a massive boost to Munster two days out from their Champions Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux.

The centre was hit with a two-match ban following his red card in Munster’s URC interpro against Connacht, and was forced to watch the province’s thrilling win in La Rochelle from the stands last weekend.

Following a second hearing on Wednesday, Nankivell’s appeal was upheld, making him available for selection for Saturday’s showdown in Bordeaux.

Nankivell was sent off by Craig Evans for what the referee deemed to be illegal head contact on Connacht’s Cian Prendergast at a ruck.

Munster and Nankivell failed in their initial appeal to have the red card overturned, and the New Zealander was handed a two-match ban by a disciplinary panel last week, potentially ruling him out of back-to-back European clashes.

The province attempted to appeal the suspension in advance of the trip to La Rochelle, but an appeal panel was not convened in time to allow him to be considered for selection for that game.

But Munster will now be able to call on him this weekend as they bid to take down the tournament’s top seeds and take one step closer to a first European final in 17 years.