Offaly and Westmeath book O'Byrne Cup semi-final spots alongside Dublin and Kildare
Results:
O’Byrne Cup Quarter-Finals
Dr McKenna Cup
*****
OFFALY AND WESTMEATH booked place in the semi-finals of the O’Byrne Cup tonight as the Midland neighbours claimed quarter-final victories.
Offaly had four points to spare over Meath in Gracefield, while Westmeath defeated Louth by six points at St Loman’s in Mullingar.
Jordan Hayes and Cormac Egan netted for the Faithful in their success, while first-half goals from Brian Guerin and Brandon Kelly paved the way for Westmeath’s triumph.
Offaly will now play Westmeath on Saturday at the semi-final stage, while the other O’Byrne Cup semi-final sees Kildare play Dublin with fixture details to be confirmed for both games tomorrow.
Westmeath manager Mark McHugh and Louth manager Gavin Devlin shake hands before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Armagh's Greg McCabe and James Guinness of Down. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
In the Dr McKenna Cup tonight, Armagh ran out victors over Down with Oisín O’Neill, Tiernan Kelly, and Sean Conlon all raising green flags for Kieran McGeeney’s team at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.
Paul Cassidy and Ruairí Ó Mianáin netted in Derry’s comfortable victory over Antrim in Owenbeg, while Darragh McGurn’s two-pointer helped Fermanagh come from behind to beat Cavan in Tempo.
