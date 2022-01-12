Offaly, Laois and Wicklow claim wins in midweek O'Byrne Cup action in Leinster

Meath's James Conlon is tackled by Laois players. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

O’Byrne Cup Results

Offaly 1-16 Longford 2-12

Laois 1-12 Meath 0-9

Wicklow 1-11 Wexford 1-7

OFFALY, LAOIS AND Wicklow all triumphed in their O’Byrne Cup clashes tonight as the Leinster pre-season action continued.

John Maughan’s Offaly team claimed their first win in Group A as they saw off Longford by a point at the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac.

Billy Sheehan’s Laois side bounced back from conceding six goals in Saturday’s loss to Wexford in Group B as they had six points to spare over Meath tonight in Stradbally.

The Laois team huddle before the game. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

In the same group Wicklow defeated Wexford by four points at Bray Emmetts GAA club, as they played their first game of 2022 following the postponement of last Saturday’s match against Meath.

Wicklow's Kevin Quinn kicks past Gavin Sheehan and Robbie Barron of Wexford.

