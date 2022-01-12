Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Offaly, Laois and Wicklow claim wins in midweek O'Byrne Cup action in Leinster

There were more O’Byrne Cup games down for decision this evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 10:06 PM
25 minutes ago 1,025 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5652698

james-conlon-is-tackled Meath's James Conlon is tackled by Laois players. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

O’Byrne Cup Results

  • Offaly 1-16 Longford 2-12
  • Laois 1-12 Meath 0-9
  • Wicklow 1-11 Wexford 1-7

************

OFFALY, LAOIS AND Wicklow all triumphed in their O’Byrne Cup clashes tonight as the Leinster pre-season action continued.

John Maughan’s Offaly team claimed their first win in Group A as they saw off Longford by a point at the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac.

Billy Sheehan’s Laois side bounced back from conceding six goals in Saturday’s loss to Wexford in Group B as they had six points to spare over Meath tonight in Stradbally.

the-laois-team-huddle-before-the-game The Laois team huddle before the game. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

In the same group Wicklow defeated Wexford by four points at Bray Emmetts GAA club, as they played their first game of 2022 following the postponement of last Saturday’s match against Meath.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

kevin-quinn-kicks-past-gavin-sheehan-and-robbie-barron Wicklow's Kevin Quinn kicks past Gavin Sheehan and Robbie Barron of Wexford.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie