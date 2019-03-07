This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winners and All-Stars - 8 key players to look out for at the O'Connor Cup this weekend

There will be plenty of talented players in action when the third-level competition gets underway on Friday.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 4:08 PM
28 minutes ago 277 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4528526
Niamh Collins, Caoimhe Mohan, and Eimear Scally will all be in action this weekend.
Image: Inpho/Photo Joiner
Niamh Collins, Caoimhe Mohan, and Eimear Scally will all be in action this weekend.
Niamh Collins, Caoimhe Mohan, and Eimear Scally will all be in action this weekend.
Image: Inpho/Photo Joiner

THERE WILL BE plenty of inter-county stars on display when the Gourmet Food Parlour HEC O’Connor Cup semi-finals get underway this weekend.

With reigning champions DCU out of the main competition, we are guaranteed to have new winners in 2019 as the final four contenders prepare to face off on Friday evening in Abbottstown.

UCD and UCC are first up to take to the field at the GAA Centre of Excellence for a 3pm throw-in. The second semi-final between UL and Queen’s University will take place later that evening with the two winners progressing to Saturday’s final.

We take a look at some of the top performers that will be on show this weekend, with All-Ireland winners and All-Stars all set to take to the field.

Niamh Collins Collins in action during the 2018 All-Ireland final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCD

Niamh Collins (Dublin)

UCD are packed with plenty of impressive Dublin players, and in Niamh Collins, they have arguably one of the best defenders in the country.

The Foxrock-Cabinteely defender is a core member of the Dublin team who completed back-to-back All-Irelands last year. 

Unlucky not to pick up an All-Star at the end of 2018, Collins is set to make a major impact for UCD this weekend as they seek to reclaim the O’Connor Cup for the first time since 2016.

UCD are also Division 1 champions and will be buoyed by that achievement going into this year’s O’Connor Cup weekend.

Caoimhe Mohan Mohan hasn't been involved with the Monaghan set-up of late. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Caoimhe Mohan (Monaghan)

The deadly forward has years of inter-county football experience behind her although she has not been involved with the Monaghan panel of late.

She previously spoke to the SportsGirls Podcast about retiring from inter-county football due to the long commute between Monaghan and Dublin, where she is based.

Mohan has All-Ireland final experience as well, picking up an All-Star in 2013 after a narrow defeat to Cork in the final that year.

And she will be a bring a huge scoring threat to the UCD attack for their semi-final against UCC.

UL

Louise Ward (Galway)

Ward forms one half of Galway’s top twins along with her sister Nicola. The pair came up against each other for the first time in the 2016 O’Connor Cup final between UCD and UL.

Louise lost out to Nicola that day when UCD prevailed but she’s back in the final four of the O’Connor Cup this weekend with the Limerick college.

The Kilkerrin-Clonberne player sustained a knee injury last year, but she’s back in action and has been featuring well for Galway in their Division 1 campaign. 

Eimear Scally Scally will be a huge scoring outlet for UL. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Eimear Scally

At just 22, the UL captain is a seasoned inter-county forward.

She famously scored one of two late goals that steered Cork to an incredible comeback victory in the 2014 All-Ireland final, and made two substitute appearances in the next two deciders where Cork were also victorious.

Scally has since developed into a major leader of that team and was part of the UL team that captured the 2017 O’Connor Cup.

UCC

Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Scally’s Cork teammate is the UCC captain.

An experienced defender, Meaney was also part of the Mourneabbey team who ended a long wait for a senior All-Ireland club title last December. They’re also five-in-a-row county and Munster champions.

Her club manager Shane Ronayne is also at the helm with UCC, who are aiming to win the O’Connor Cup for the first time since 2012.

Orlagh Farmer (Cork)

Another key member of the Cork squad, Farmer will be a strong scoring option for UCC in their O’Connor Cup semi-final against UCD on Friday.

Farmer will be familiar with plenty of the Dublin players lining out for UCD, and she will be able to draw on all that inter-county experience to strengthen UCC’s chances at the weekend.

Eimear McAnespie McAnespie will skipper the Queen's University side. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Queen’s University

Eimear McAnespie (Monaghan)

The Monaghan star will captain Queen’s University at this year’s O’Connor Cup. 

Queen’s won the O’Connor Cup for the first time in their history in 2013, and they face a considerable task in Friday’s semi-final when they take on 2017 champions UL.

McAnespie comes from a family with good GAA genes.

Her brother Ryan is a star forward for Monaghan, while sisters Aoife and Ciara have also represented the Farney county with distinction.

Sláine McCarroll (Tyrone)

The Tyrone defender has experienced big game days before, after lining out at wing-half in last year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final.

Tyrone fired six goals past Meath in Croke Park that day to avenge for the hurt they suffered after losing out to Tipperary in the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Fixtures:

O’Connor Cup Shield Final: NUI Galway v DCU – DIT Broombridge, 6.30pm.

O’Connor Cup semi-final: UCD v UCC – Abbotstown, 3pm

O’Connor Cup semi-final: UL v QUB – Abbotstown, 5pm 

O’Connor Cup Final: UCD/UCC v UL/QUB – DIT Grangegorman 4pm (Live Spórt TG4 YouTube https://bit.ly/2XIlPHg)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    Russell returns and Laidlaw left out as Scots bid to scupper Welsh Grand Slam
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    FRANCE
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    French cardinal given six-month suspended sentence for helping to cover up child abuse by priest
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    'Radicalised' inmate shot and detained after slashing guards in French prison attack
    FOOTBALL
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    Messi ends international exile to return to Argentina squad
    'It gave the girls a fright': Rodgers' Celtic medals stolen in burglary
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    'I rang him and asked if he had retired, and he said 'No I haven't''
    Mick McCarthy confirms Patrick Bamford's intent on playing for Ireland
    Expect little upheaval as Mick McCarthy names the first Irish squad of his second spell in charge
    IRELAND
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie