'Worst fears? That life has peaked' - O'Driscoll opens up on retirement in new documentary

Brian O'Driscoll during his last game for Ireland in 2014.

Brian O'Driscoll during his last game for Ireland in 2014.

IN A NEW documentary to be aired on BT Sport tonight, former Ireland and Leinster star Brian O’Driscoll opens up about the mental challenges he faced when retiring from rugby.

O’Driscoll’s glittering rugby career came to an end in 2014, and as the former centre revisits that chapter of his life in ‘After The Roar’, he admits to struggling to find the same sense of fulfillment in his work as a pundit and businessman.

The documentary also sees O’Driscoll meet other sportsmen to discuss how they managed the mental challenges of stepping away from life as a professional athlete, including former jockey AP McCoy and England manager Gareth Southgate.

Studies show that over half of former professional sportsmen and women have concerns about their mental health, but only 40% of those seek help after retiring.

Advertisement

When you're at the top, you don't think to look down.



With insight from Gareth Southgate, AP McCoy and others, @BrianODriscoll explores the repercussions of retiring from elite sport on men’s mental health.



🎞 After The Roar | Friday, 10pm | BT Sport 1pic.twitter.com/qYL8Gc8dmw — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 7, 2022

“This brings it back to why I’m making this film,” O’Driscoll explains, “because men in particular are far less likely to share any issues around their mental health.”

O’Driscoll recalls his own fears during a conversation with ex-footballer Richie Sadlier, who now works as a physiotherapist.

“Worst fears would be that you never find anything to live up to the satisfaction level that you’ve had up to that point, that life has peaked,” O’Driscoll tells Sadlier.

“It took a while for me to properly enjoy one of a number of players playing 13 for Ireland, because I’d been in that position for 15 years.

“So when you’re gone from it, you don’t wish them a poor performance, but I think you’re looking at it inquisitively as to how they are going to do.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“And a little bit of the ego is dented when they smash it or they’re flying. You’re like, ‘Oh gosh’, because a little bit of you does want to be missed.”

The documentary also sees Ireland’s most-capped player of all time meet his former Leinster head coach Michael Cheika, England cricketer Jonny Bairstow and Anthony Ogogo, a bronze medal winner at the 2012 Olympics who saw a promising boxing career came to an early end due an eye injury.

After The Roar premieres on BT Sport 1 on Friday 9 September at 10pm.