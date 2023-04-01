Offaly U20s win while Kilkenny, Galway and Wexford minors pick up victories

THE LEINSTER U20 Hurling Championship got underway this weekend, and Offaly made a winning start at home to Westmeath.

Two goals from Charlie Mitchell, either side of half-time helped the Faithful County to the 2-22 to 1-17 victory over the Lake County.

Kerry and Laois also delivered wins, against Carlow and Kildare respectively.

Elsewhere, the meeting of Meath and Antrim in Trim was postponed.

Meanwhile, Galway continued their winning start to life in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship with a dominant 4-28 to 0-11 victory over Laois.

Wexford edged Dublin, 1-9 to 1-8 in a tense battle at Chadwicks Wexford Park. An early Jamie Doyle goal got the Model County up and running, as they burst into a 1-3 to 0-0 lead. The Dubs kept the pace throughout, but never managed to draw level as they fell by the narrowest of margins.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Offaly defeated Kerry in Tullamore. Rob Kearney found the net as the hosts stormed into a 1-5 to 0-0 at Glenisk O’Connor Park. From there, they kicked on to ease to a 1-15 to 0-6 victory, bouncing back from last week’s loss to the Dubs.

In Abbotstown, second-half goals from Greg Kelly and Billy McDermott put the icing on a comfortable 2-21 to 1-8 win for Kilkenny over Antrim.

Elsewhere, Kildare were too strong for Wicklow, winning 9-23 to 0-5.

