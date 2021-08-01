Offaly hit 0-41 in massive Christy Ring Cup final victory over Derry

Offaly 0-41

Derry 2-14

Kevin Egan reports from Croke Park

OFFALY WERE FAR too strong for Derry at Croke Park this afternoon as they easily racked up a 21-point victory in the Christy Ring Cup final, despite failing to hit the net over the course of the 70 minutes of action.

In the end, the Faithful County hit the magical 40-point mark with a score from Damien Egan in the 70th minute, and had the win more or less secured by the end of the first half water break, at which point they led by 0-12 to 0-3.

The sides shared the first four points equally with Oisín Kelly and John Murphy on the mark for Offaly before an excellent strike over the shoulder from Brian Cassidy was followed up by a Deaghlan Foley score.

The next 10 minutes saw Offaly move through the gears, however, as they picked off some outstanding scores while shooting into Hill 16 from every possible angle. Leon Fox split the posts from the left-hand sideline, Liam Langton got stuck into a ruck to win a possession that he fired between the posts, while Murphy was on fire for the Midlanders, picking off three-in-a-row at one stage.

Derry's Darragh McCloskey with John Murphy of Offaly. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The reset for the water break helped Derry to get their defensive structure back in order and they got a huge boost when Gerald Bradley collected a good lateral pass from Brian Cassidy, stepped inside his man and fired the ball low past Conor Clancy, cutting the gap back to six points.

Offaly didn’t miss a beat, however, and were soon back on the scoring path. Eoghan Cahill started to make an impression on the scoreboard from frees and from play, and while Derry’s decision to play their half-back line quite deep meant that they protected Oisín O’Doherty’s goal quite well, Offaly quickly picked off the points to move 0-19 to 1-7 ahead by half-time.

Kelly continued to pose a huge threat with his size and speed in the corner, Cahill’s accuracy continued to be right out of the top drawer, but perhaps most important of all, was how Offaly were utterly dominant in the physical battles around midfield and the half-back line, ensuring a very steady flow of possession.

Luke O’Connor, Shane Kinsella and Shane Dooley all chipped in with a couple of points each off the bench as the gap was pushed out to 20, before Derry struck the net for a second time. Odhrán McKeever was the man on target this time, rifling the sliotar into the roof of the net from a tight angle, but with five minutes to play, Offaly still continued to hurl relentlessly in pursuit of the magical 40-point mark, hitting it just as the game moved into the four minutes of allocated stoppage time.

Offaly manager Michael Fennelly celebrates a late score. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Scorers for Offaly: Eoghan Cahill 0-13 (0-9f), Oisín Kelly 0-7, John Murphy 0-5, Aidan Treacy 0-3, Leon Fox, Luke O’Connor, Shane Dooley (0-2f), Shane Kinsella 0-2 each, Liam Langton, Jason Sampson, Ben Conneely, Killian Sampson, Damien Egan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: Cormac O’Doherty 0-5f, Gerald Bradley & Odhrán McKeever 1-1 each, Brian Cassidy 0-3, Shea Cassidy 0-2, Deaghlan Foley & Richie Mullan 0-1 each.

Offaly

1. Conor Clancy (St Rynagh’s)

4. David King (Coolderry), 3. Ciarán Burke (Ballinamere), 2. Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)

5. Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh’s), 6. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s), 7. Killian Sampson (Shinrone)

9. Ross Ravenhill (Ballinamere), 8. Leon Fox (Belmont)

12. Jason Sampson (Shinrone), 11. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), 14. Brian Duignan (Ballinamere)

15. Oisín Kelly (Belmont), 13. Eoghan Cahill (Birr), 10. John Murphy (Ballinamere)

Subs

21. Luke O’Connor (St. Rynagh’s) for Langton (45)

20. Eimhín Kelly (Lusmagh) for Fox (49)

26. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty) for J Sampson (55)

22. Shane Dooley (Tullamore) for Duignan (59)

23. Damien Egan (Belmont) for Cahill (61)

Derry

1. Oisín O’Doherty Slaughtneil

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Meehaul McGrath (Slaughtneil), 3. Seán Cassidy (Slaughtneil), 4. Darragh McCloskey (Banagher)

5. Brian McGilligan (Banagher), 7. Richie Mullan (Kevin Lynch’s), 12. John Mullan (Kevin Lynch’s)

8. Eoghan Cassidy (Kevin Lynch’s), 9. Cormac O’Doherty (Slaughtneil)

19. Deaghlan Foley (Na Magha), 11. Gerald Bradley (Slaughtneil), 10. Mark McGuigan (Slaughtneil)

15. Brian Cassidy (Slaughtneil), 14. Sé McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 13. Odhrán McKeever (Kevin Lynch’s)

Subs

17. Shea Cassidy (Slaughtneil) for McGuigan (46)

20. Pádraig Nelis (Na Magha) for E Cassidy (49)

21. Brendan Laverty (Lavey) for Foley (62)

18. Ruairí McWilliams (Ballinascreen) for McCloskey

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!