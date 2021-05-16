Double league win for Offaly as football and hurling sides triumph

OFFALY’S COUNTY SIDES enjoyed a productive day in the Allianz Leagues with both football and hurling sides triumphing.

John Maughan’s football team won their Division 3 South opener by 1-14 to 1-10 against Wicklow in Aughrim, a victory that sets them up for next Sunday’s clash with Limerick, who defeated Tipperary yesterday. Wicklow play in Semple Stadium next Saturday afternoon against the Premier.

Wicklow got off to a fine start with a goal in the 8th minute from Eoin Darcy as they went ahead 1-0 to 0-1 but Offaly responded impressively for the rest of the half to go ahead 0-9 to 1-1, Bernard Allen chipping in with couple of points.

Then Colm Doyle got in for a goal to leave them ahead 1-9 to 1-3 at the break and they were able to hold off their opponents during the second half with Niall McNamee adding on the insurance point late on for a five-point win.

We've had worse days!



Two excellent wins today in the Allianz Hurling and Football League pic.twitter.com/mx7L9msbbP — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 16, 2021

Michael Fennelly’s hurling side backed up their opening day victory against Meath with a convincing success by 2-28 to 0-13 against Kerry. The exchangse were tight early on, 0-6 to 0-5 in favour of the Faithful after the first water break.

The game changed decisively in the second quarter with Offaly increasing their lead from a single point to 15 by the break. Liam Langton and Brian Duignan fired home the goals as they went ahead 2-16 to 0-7 and the Faithful finished the game with 21 points to spare.

Results

Football League

Division 3 South

Offaly 1-14 Wicklow 1-10

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Hurling League

Division 2A

Down 3-20 Carlow 3-18

Offaly 2-28 Kerry 0-13

Division 3A

Armagh 2-21 Longford 0-15

Tyrone 1-25 Monaghan 2-13

Division 3B

Cavan 1-19 Fermanagh 2-16

Louth 1-16 Leitrim 2-11

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!