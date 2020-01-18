Quinn goal decisive as Longford beat Offaly to win O'Byrne Cup

Offaly 0-11

Longford 1-12

Kevin Egan reports from O’Connor Park, Tullamore

LONGFORD WON THEIR first O’Byrne Cup title in 20 years this afternoon thanks to a strong second half performance that saw them control the ball for long spells of the game against Offaly in Tullamore, outscoring their opponents by 0-8 to 0-3 across the closing 25 minutes.

It was a result that looked highly unlikely in the early stages of the contest when Offaly played far more incisive attacking football, with Bernard Allen (twice), Anton Sullivan and Shane Horan all on the scoresheet as they moved 0-4 to 0-1 in front. Longford were getting on their fair share of ball, but they struggled to carve out space close to goal and were guilty of a number of poor wides.

The contest turned decisively in their favour after 16 minutes when Mickey Quinn – moved into the full forward line after failing to make an impression out on the 45′ – collected possession and powered through two tacklers before slipping a low shot under Paddy Dunican. Offaly continued to play the better football and struck the next two points, but they were rocked again when Quinn drove through on goal and Shane Nally dragging him down, conceding the free and earning a black card.

Longford used the extra man well and created a series of good chances before half time, though they only took one: a free from Rian Brady to send the sides into the dressing room level.

Brady had two glorious goal too, crashing one off the crossbar and finding Dunican too good with another. Longford were given another boost when Anton Sullivan was also black-carded.

It seemed as if Longford’s window of opportunity had passed when they scored the first point of the second half but conceded the next two to fall 0-8 to 1-4 behind when both teams were restored to 15 men, but they got a huge contribution off the bench with Darragh Doherty and Peter Lynn firing 0-3 between them.

Darren Gallagher at midfield and Quinn at centre forward were now controlling key battle grounds and giving Longford a very solid platform on which to build.

Offaly were soon reduced to needing a goal and while they had a chance to snatch one from Shane Horan, the Kilmacud player pulled his shot wide of the target.

Scorers for Offaly: Bernard Allen 0-5 (0-2f), Anton Sullivan 0-3, Shane Horan 0-2, Aaron Leavy 0-1.

Scorers for Longford: Michael Quinn 1-1, Dessie Reynolds, Rian Brady (0-2f), Oran Kenny, Darren Gallagher (0-1f), Darragh Doherty 0-2 each, Peter Lynn 0-1.

Offaly

1 Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2 David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

3 Eoin Rigney (Rhode)

4 Niall Darby (Rhode)

5 Cian Donohue (St. Brigid’s)

6 Shane Nally (Ferbane)

7 Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

8 Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert)

9 Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

10 Eoin Carroll (Cappincur)

11 Conor McNamee (Rhode)

12 Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes)

13 Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

14 Bernard Allen (Tubber)

15 Rúairí McNamee (Rhode)

Subs used:

25 Declan Hogan (Tullamore) for Nally, half time

17 Cian Johnson (Ferbane) for C McNamee (44)

21 Aaron Leavy (Tullamore) for Brazil (51)

20 Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh) for Donohue (54)

18 Cian Farrell (Edenderry) for R McNamee (60)

Longford

1 Paddy Collum (Fr. Manning Gaels)

2 Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

3 Andrew Farrell (Cashel)

4 Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5 Iarla O’Sullivan (Rathcline)

10 Gary Rogers (Killoe)

7 Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)

8 Darren Gallagher (Granard)

9 Kevin Diffley (Ballymahon)

12 Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connollys)

11 Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe)

6 Michael Quinn (Killoe)

13 Rian Brady (Mullinalaghta)

15 Oran Kenny (Rathcline)

14 Joseph Hagan (Dromard)

Subs used:

22 Peter Lynn (Longford Slashers) for O’Sullivan (half-time)

18 Darragh Doherty (Mostrim) for Diffley (44)

23 Liam Connerton (Rathcline) for Reynolds (67)

20 Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond) for Brady (70+1)

