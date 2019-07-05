O'Gara wary of Jaguares threat as Crusaders chase third straight title

THERE IS NO denying that the mighty back-to-back champions Canterbury Crusaders must be favourites for tomorrow’s Super Rugby final (kick-off 8.35 Irish time). But they have not allowed the Jaguares take the underdog tag without inserting a few caveats.

Jaguares players celebrate their landmark win over the Hurricanes in Wellington this season. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

Assistant coach Ronan O’Gara is more than alert to the Argentinian side’s “really dangerous” threats, while Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada paid homage to the defending champions as “the best rugby team on earth”.

O’Gara will be in the Crusaders coaching box for the last time tomorrow morning ahead of his move to take up the head coach role with La Rochelle and he is determined not to let the all-conquering Kiwis appear complacent.

The Crusaders are unrivalled as the dominant Super Rugby club, bidding for a third straight title, a 10th in the competition’s 24th year. They are in the final for the 14th time, more than twice as many appearances as any other side and are on a run of 30 straight wins at home in Christchurch – where tomorrow’s final will be played out.

“This club is on the verge of achieving something spectacular but we have to forget about that and concentrate on the process,” said the Corkman.

“I think a few of the boys, myself included, are dreaming about the big prize and that’s okay but you’ve got to get back to the task and that’s what we’re doing.”

O'Gara kicking ahead of the semi-final win over the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

O’Gara, who has known Quesada since the pair coached in Paris (Quesada with Stade and O’Gara in Racing), believed the Jaguares coach was playing mind games with his effusive praise.

“They’re going to be really dangerous,” he said.

“For sure, they’re coming to win. They can say they’re in bonus territory but I know the Argentinians and when they get a sniff they’re dangerous and they’re such quality and we respect that challenge.”

While the Crusaders considered themselves lucky to pip the Wellington Hurricanes in their semi-final last week, the Jaguares were impressive with their 39-7 thrashing of the ACT Brumbies after a flying start with their first 20 points on the board in as many minutes.

But Quesada refused to read too much into that performance.

“They are first in every positive stat so you don’t want to give them turnovers, but you don’t want to kick to them, but you shouldn’t attack too much because of their defence,” he said.

“So we have a strategy to try to be solid on the things we know that we can do, to trust our game plan that we’ve been using and improving all year long.”

Crusaders celebrate victory over the 'Canes Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

He added: “For us there is no danger of saying ‘we have won seven (in a row) so we are going to keep on winning’.

“We are not dreaming more than we should. We know we are playing the best rugby team on earth.”

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall: Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, (captain), Whetukamokamo Douglas, Matt Todd, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Andrew Makalio, George Bower, Michael Alaalatoa, Luke Romano, Jordan Taufua, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Will Jordan.

Jaguares: Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), Ramiro Moyano, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Agustin Creevy, Santiago Medrano, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas, Enrique Pieretto, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Sebastian Cancelliere

Referee: Jaco Peyper (RSA)

