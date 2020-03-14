This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They haven't fully grasped the risk': Ogbonna slams UK handling of outbreak

The Premier League has belatedly postponed all fixtures as government advice was left muddled.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,710 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5046672
West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna in action against Arsenal
West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna in action against Arsenal
West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna in action against Arsenal

WEST HAM DEFENDER Angelo Ogbonna has criticised English football’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, insisting it is “unacceptable” West Ham’s Premier League clash with Arsenal went ahead.

The Premier League announced yesterday that all matches have been postponed until April 3 in wake of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus.

Arteta’s diagnosis came a fortnight after Arsenal’s Europa League tie with Olympiacos, whose owner Evangelos Marinakis attended the game and later revealed he had also contracted the respiratory disease.

Ogbonna played 90 minutes for West Ham in last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Emirates Stadium and is amazed the game was allowed to be staged, with many top leagues either playing games behind closed doors or halting matches completely.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable that our game against Arsenal did go ahead,” he told Corriere della Serra.

“They’d played Olympiacos and their owner had already been struck down with the virus. It almost seems as if someone needs to die in order for timely decisions to be made.

It’s not a footballing matter, but it’s entrenched in the country’s mentality.

“They haven’t fully grasped the risk surrounding this virus, which can be spread in just a few seconds if you don’t behave in the correct way.

“I haven’t been tested, which is further proof of the lax attitude here, to say the least.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie