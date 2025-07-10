Oisín McConville to continue as Wicklow manager

WICKLOW GAA HAVE confirmed that Oisín McConville’s term as manager of the country’s senior footballers has been extended by two years.

McConville had been linked with a number of vacant positions but has committed his future to the Garden County.

Advertisement

Wicklow finished third in Division 4 of the National League this year, narrowly missing out on promotion to the third tier, and reached the semi-final stages of the Tailteann Cup.

McConville joined Wicklow as manager in 2022, and the Wicklow County Board said the decision to extend his term in charge was voted through “overwhelmingly” by delegates.

A Wicklow statement read: “Since taking the reins, Oisín has overseen a marked upturn in performance and squad development.

“This year, under his leadership, Wicklow came within a score of promotion and delivered a thrilling Tailteann Cup semi-final display, only to be edged out by Limerick in the closing minutes. The progress achieved on and off the field has been widely commended by players, supporters and County Board delegates alike.

“As Oisín embarks on his fourth season with the county, we look forward to building on this momentum. His commitment to fostering emerging talent, refining our tactical identity and driving a high-performance culture gives us every confidence that Wicklow football will continue to flourish.

“We thank Oisín for his dedication to our county and look forward to another exciting chapter under his stewardship.”