McEntee falls on his feet at Walsall after he's released by Newcastle

OISÍN McENTEE has signed a two-year deal with League Two’s Walsall after Newcastle United confirmed his release from the Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent last season on loan with Grennock Morton in the Scottish Championship and impressed Saddlers’ boss Michael Flynn.

Advertisement

“I’m buzzing and I’m looking forward to getting started,” McEntee said.

“The gaffer came to my agent and said he was interested so I spoke to my family and all the people in my close circle and we decided Walsall was the right fit for me.

“I’m a right-footed centre-back, I like to drive out with the ball, I’m comfortable on the ball, I’m quite physical and I enjoy a tackle as well.

“I want to integrate and show what I’m about. Hopefully I will help out the team on the pitch,” he told Walsall’s club website.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

New boss Flynn added: “We’re delighted to add Oisin to the squad. He has come through at Newcastle and he’s already played men’s football up in Scotland.

“He’s good on the ball and he will come in and fit the way that I want to play building from the back.

“He’s the right age, hungry and hopefully he has a good career ahead of him.”