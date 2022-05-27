Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 27 May 2022
Advertisement

McEntee falls on his feet at Walsall after he's released by Newcastle

“I spoke to my family and all the people in my close circle and we decided this was the right fit for me.”

By The42 Team Friday 27 May 2022, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,165 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775852
The Cavan native has signed a two-year contract.
Image: Johan Volkanen/INPHO
The Cavan native has signed a two-year contract.
The Cavan native has signed a two-year contract.
Image: Johan Volkanen/INPHO

OISÍN McENTEE has signed a two-year deal with League Two’s Walsall after Newcastle United confirmed his release from the Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent last season on loan with Grennock Morton in the Scottish Championship and impressed Saddlers’ boss Michael Flynn.

“I’m buzzing and I’m looking forward to getting started,” McEntee said.

“The gaffer came to my agent and said he was interested so I spoke to my family and all the people in my close circle and we decided Walsall was the right fit for me.

“I’m a right-footed centre-back, I like to drive out with the ball, I’m comfortable on the ball, I’m quite physical and I enjoy a tackle as well.

“I want to integrate and show what I’m about. Hopefully I will help out the team on the pitch,” he told Walsall’s club website.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

New boss Flynn added: “We’re delighted to add Oisin to the squad. He has come through at Newcastle and he’s already played men’s football up in Scotland.

“He’s good on the ball and he will come in and fit the way that I want to play building from the back.

“He’s the right age, hungry and hopefully he has a good career ahead of him.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie