This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late blitz as OKC force Houston Rockets to Game 7

Elsewhere, the Heat upset the Bucks.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 673 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5192229
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul.
Image: Mark J. Terrill/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul.
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul.
Image: Mark J. Terrill/AP

THE OKLAHOMA CITY Thunder have forced a deciding seventh game of their playoff series with the Houston Rockets after a late surge helped them to a 104-100 win.

Houston led the best-of-seven series 3-2 and found themselves 98-92 up with just over four minutes to play as James Harden rounded off his 32-point haul for the night.

However Chris Paul shot two consecutive three-pointers to tie the game, and added two free throws in the last 15 seconds as the Thunder stole the win.

The winner of Wednesday’s deciding game will go on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the semifinals.

In the Eastern Conference, the semifinals have already begun with the Miami Heat upsetting top seed Milwaukee Bucks 115-104.

Jimmy Butler starred for the Heat, scoring 40 points and 14 in the fourth quarter.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Bucks raced to a 40-29 lead after the first quarter, but slumped in the second and third as they were outscored 63-46.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a frequent scorer for the Bucks, only managed 18 points and was four from 12 on free throws.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie