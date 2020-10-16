'An exciting player to watch' - Ex-Ireland U21 winger leaves QPR on loan

Olamide Shodipo in possession while playing for QPR against Brentford back in January.

OXFORD UNITED HAVE signed Olamide Shodipo on loan from Queens Park Rangers.

He’ll spend the remainder of the season with the League One club, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season by losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Shodipo has only featured for QPR in the Carabao Cup so far this season. He has made a total of 32 first-appearances for the London club, 12 of which came last season in the Championship.

“He is an exciting player to watch, very unpredictable but always a threat because he has so much pace and a willingness to take people on,” Oxford United manager Karl Robinson said of the 23-year-old.

“We have spoken quite a lot about needing that extra bit of pace that can stretch games and we look forward to bringing him in and working with him over the coming season.”

Born in Leixlip, Shodipo moved to London at the age of two. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King.

Last year, QPR extended his contract until the summer of 2022.