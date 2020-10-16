BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

'An exciting player to watch' - Ex-Ireland U21 winger leaves QPR on loan

Olamide Shodipo will spend the remainder of the season with League One club Oxford United.

By Paul Dollery Friday 16 Oct 2020, 4:43 PM
11 minutes ago 385 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5235598
Olamide Shodipo in possession while playing for QPR against Brentford back in January.
Image: Mark Kerton
Olamide Shodipo in possession while playing for QPR against Brentford back in January.
Olamide Shodipo in possession while playing for QPR against Brentford back in January.
Image: Mark Kerton

OXFORD UNITED HAVE signed Olamide Shodipo on loan from Queens Park Rangers.

He’ll spend the remainder of the season with the League One club, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship last season by losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, Shodipo has only featured for QPR in the Carabao Cup so far this season. He has made a total of 32 first-appearances for the London club, 12 of which came last season in the Championship.

“He is an exciting player to watch, very unpredictable but always a threat because he has so much pace and a willingness to take people on,” Oxford United manager Karl Robinson said of the 23-year-old.

“We have spoken quite a lot about needing that extra bit of pace that can stretch games and we look forward to bringing him in and working with him over the coming season.”

Born in Leixlip, Shodipo moved to London at the age of two. He first represented Ireland at U19 level, before winning six caps for the U21s under Noel King. 

Last year, QPR extended his contract until the summer of 2022.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie