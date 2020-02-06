This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish prop Jager gets second consecutive Super Rugby start for Crusaders

The 24-year-old has been involved with the Kiwi franchise since 2017.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 4:13 PM
IRISH TIGHTHEAD PROP Oliver Jager has been named to start for the Crusaders in Super Rugby for the second weekend in a row, with head coach Scott Robertson retaining him in the number three shirt for Saturday’s derby clash with the Chiefs [KO 6.05am Irish time, Sky Sports Action].

24-year-old Jager made his first Super Rugby start for the Christchurch-based franchise in last weekend’s convincing opening round 43-25 win over the Waratahs, playing 46 minutes at tighthead.

jordan-taufua-and-oliver-jager-celebrate-winning Jager celebrates a Super Rugby win with Jordan Taufua last year. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

Jager made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders off the bench back in 2017 and had racked up 15 replacement appearances in total over the last three seasons before being handed his maiden starting opportunity last weekend.

The Irishman, who won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a Blackrock team that included Garry Ringrose, first travelled to New Zealand the day after finishing his Leaving Cert in 2013 and gradually worked his way up through the club and provincial ranks to earn a spot with the Crusaders.

Along the way, Jager has won two Mitre 10 Cup titles with Canterbury, and Robertson rates the prop’s potential highly. The Crusaders have won the last three Super Rugby titles, with Jager featuring in each campaign.

One-time Naas RFC man Jager played against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, when he togged out for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Having scrummaged opposite Australia international Tom Robertson last weekend, Jager now goes head-to-head with the Chiefs loosehead Aidan Ross in a big New Zealand derby.

