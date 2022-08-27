Down golfer Mehaffey taking 'time away to get the help I need'

Olivia Mehaffey: 'I've been in denial and tried to brush all my feelings aside.'

DOWN GOLFER OLIVIA Mehaffey has announced her decision to “take some time away” from the game to prioritise her mental health.

In a powerful statement released on Twitter this afternoon, Mehaffey shared her intentions “to get the help I need” and “focus on myself as a person ahead of an athlete” following the death of her father Phillip last year.

Always a golfing influence and her biggest supporter, Philip passed away in December after a long battle with cancer.

“Since the end of last year I’ve been in denial and tried to brush all my feelings aside. I hid behind golf and didn’t give myself anytime to heal,” Mehaffey wrote today.

“I pushed everyone who wanted to talk and help away. I constantly told myself I was fine, I was coping, life was ok. Until everything caught up with me a few months ago and reality hit me.

I’ve tried to put a smile on my face and hide behind the fact I can’t make it through a day without crying, without feeling lost, without feeling broken inside and feeling so isolated from everyone. I feel I have lost myself and I can’t find happiness right now.

“I’m learning that grief is a weird thing, something you don’t know how you will handle and what the next day will bring. It has taken me 8 months to admit I need help to get through this, to learn how to move forward, to navigate through life without my dad here.

Therefore, I have decided to take some time away to get the help I need and be surrounded by my family. I’m not sure when I will come back on tour, but I feel right now I need to focus on myself as a person ahead of an athlete.”

The 24-year-old former Arizone State College star started the season brightly but has struggled with her playing form in recent months, having missed nine straight cuts on the Ladies European Tour.